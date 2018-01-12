Pat Barker University coming to Southern Gospel Weekend 2018

Written by scoopsnews on January 12, 2018 – 6:43 am -

We are excited to offer Pat Barker University at Southern Gospel Weekend 2018.

The class will offer instruction on Stage Presence, Vocal Training, Product Placement, and Concert Programming. PBU will take place on Friday 3/2 from 2-4 pm (CST) at the Oxford Civic Center in Oxford, Alabama..

Artists and guests will be allowed to attend on a first come, first serve basis. Please call 256-310-7892 to reserve your seat today. The fee is $25 per person.

Southern Gospel Weekend will kick off Thursday March 1, 2018 at 5 pm at the beautiful Oxford Civic Center in Oxford, Alabama.

