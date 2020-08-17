Perrys Announce Changes

Written by SGN Scoops Staff on August 17, 2020 – 1:43 pm -

Nashville, TN – Libbi Perry Stuffle of The Perrys has announced changes for their group. As we all know, we are living through unprecedented times as Covid-19 has altered the landscape of what we all knew to be normal. The music industry, and specifically Southern Gospel musicians and ministries, have worked to continue throughout these last few months. The Perrys are no exception.

“I have done everything that I can do to sustain the families of The Perrys,” reveals Stuffle. “With the current climate and not being able to work many dates, we recently had a group meeting on the bus where I shared this with the guys and encouraged them to do what they have to do to continue to support their families. As a result, both Troy Peach and Andrew Goldman have decided to pursue other opportunities. I want to thank them both for their service, their time and their love. They helped me when I needed it the most: through the health crisis with Tracy, through my surgery and recovery last fall and most recently, through the Covid-related changes. They have remained faithful and I appreciate them for that.”

“Moving forward,” continues Libbi, “I intend to fulfill our obligations for all dates that are still on our schedule. I have a lot of great friends in this industry, a lot of great singers, and they have offered to help me meet these obligations so that the quality of the ministry and music of The Perrys continues as expected. In time, when things open up, I hope to find permanent replacements for these two positions. But until then, I’m grateful for these friends who have come alongside me to walk with me through this time. I love this music; I don’t want it to go away and I don’t want The Perrys to go away. I am moving forward with great hope and anticipation. You will hear more from Troy and Andrew in the days ahead as they transition to new places in their ministries. But I wanted you to hear from me to know how much I love and appreciate my guys.”

