Peyton Sisters and Fayth Lore in SGNScoops April 2018Written by Staff on March 22, 2018 – 9:13 am -
SGNScoops Magazine has recently posted the March 2018 issue, however, we are giving a taste of what you can expect in the April 2018 issue.
Fayth Lore, who not only sings with the Lore Family but also writes for the SGNScoops Magazine, has been doing a series entitled the Sweethearts of Southern Gospel. In April, her guests will be the duo who have been seen on Gaither videos, the Peyton Sisters. These young ladies pour their hearts out to Lore in a feature you will not want to miss.
You Can Download SGNScoops Magazine HERE
Find SGNScoops Magazine On Facebook HERE
Listen To The Best In Todays Gospel Music HERE
Tags: Fayth Lore, gaither, sgnscoops, The Lore Family, the Peyton Sisters
Posted in announcements, artists | Comments Off on Peyton Sisters and Fayth Lore in SGNScoops April 2018
Sorry, comments for this entry are closed at this time.