Peyton Sisters and Fayth Lore in SGNScoops April 2018

SGNScoops Magazine has recently posted the March 2018 issue, however, we are giving a taste of what you can expect in the April 2018 issue.

Fayth Lore, who not only sings with the Lore Family but also writes for the SGNScoops Magazine, has been doing a series entitled the Sweethearts of Southern Gospel. In April, her guests will be the duo who have been seen on Gaither videos, the Peyton Sisters. These young ladies pour their hearts out to Lore in a feature you will not want to miss.

