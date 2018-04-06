PHIL CROSS & POET VOICES CONCERT

Written by SGN Scoops Staff on April 6, 2018 – 5:34 pm -

People’s Tabernacle Church, 64 Airways Blvd, Savannah, TN will welcome, “PHIL CROSS & POET VOICES” on Sunday, April 15 at 6:00PM. After a brief sabbatical, Poet Voices Quartet has returned with leader, Phil Cross, a prolific songwriter of “When I Get Carried Away’, “I Am Redeemed”, “Champion of Love” and many more. Pastor Josh & Ashley Franks will also appear. For more information, go to www.ptcsavannah.com or call 731-727-8242

