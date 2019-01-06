Please Continue to Pray for The McDougal Family

Written by scoopsnews on January 6, 2019 – 11:30 am -

A note from Greg McDougal:

Dear Friends,

Your response to us during this time has and still does touch our lives in profound measure. Thank you so much for your tears, your calls and texts, for the cards that Sean received on Wednesday morning at the hospital, for the financial gifts both to our ministry and to ‘Cure for Our Friends’ towards funeral expenses. For your love and prayers. For the many friends who have come with hugs, food, supplies and house cleaning labor. For this wave of encouragement and standing with us.

We don’t have the details worked out yet. Bond Memorial Funeral Home is working with us and have been so great. We don’t know for sure but we are working towards a viewing next Friday the 11th and funeral services on Saturday the 12th here in Mt Juliet. We should know more by the end of the day on Monday.

Thank you all. Love you all!!!

More from Greg:

Visitation will be Fri night the 11th 5-8 pm at First Baptist Church Mt Juliet, TN

We have a short visitation on Sat morning the 12th at 9 am ( FBCMJ) and then services at 10 am then over to the gravesite here in Mt Juliet.

This is what we know right now.

Stay tuned.

Please share

Please continue to pray for this precious family.

