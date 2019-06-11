Please help the Pine Ridge Boys

Written by Staff on June 11, 2019 – 4:22 pm -

The Pine Ridge Boys need your help. They wrecked their bus on May 18, 2019, and have been making do, while working with insurance and different types of transportation.

Today, bass singer and group manager, Larry Stewart, is celebrating the birthday of his wife, Anne. This lovely lady isn’t asking for anything for herself, rather, she is asking for help for the Pine Ridge Boys.

“Yes, today (June 11th) is my birthday. I’m thankful for all the calls and texts but what I would really love is for you to make a donation to the Pine Ridge Boys Quartet Bus Fund.”

A Go Fund Me account has been set up to help the group obtain transportation. The site itself, set up by Mark Cash, says, “As many of you may already know we wrecked our bus several weeks ago. Over the years many have said, ‘If there is anything we can do to help you, please let us know.’ Well, we are letting you know. We are going to have to replace our bus. The damage was enough for the insurance company to total it. We did have insurance on the bus, but with it being a 1979 model, the insurance money that we are going to receive is not enough to buy another bus. We are asking for help. The Bible tells us in Matthew 7:7 ‘Ask, and it will be given to you; seek, and you will find; knock, and it will be opened to you.’ We are asking you to help us pray about our needs. To help us get another bus would you also be willing to make a donation to bus fund?…”

For the rest of the story, as well as to donate and/or share the link, go to this link HERE Thank you for helping our friends, the Pine Ridge Boys. You will enjoy their music at the 2019 Thank you for helping our friends, the Pine Ridge Boys. You will enjoy their music at the 2019 Creekside Gospel Music Convention , Oct. 28 – 31, at Pigeon Forge, Tenn. For more information about Creekside, the 2019 Diamond Awards, VIP tickets and accomodations, call Rob Patz at 360-933- 0741.

