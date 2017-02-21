Please Pray for The Chandlers

Written by scoopsnews on February 21, 2017 – 10:43 am -

From Tiffany via Facebook:

This has happened too many times and every time I feel a part of me (us) has been invaded and taken. Last night while the fam was in TX, thieves stole our utility trailer (containing our sound equipment, clothes and merchandise) off of our van while parked at their hotel. Thankfully, the van wasn’t touched. What I would give to be with them now. Please pray that the trailer would be found intact. God I don’t know why, but You do. 😭💔

Please join us at SGN Scoops and pray for this dear family!

