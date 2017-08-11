Please Pray For Dean Hopper

DEAN HOPPER HEALTH UPDATE:

Many may know that Dean suffered two strokes back in December due to a physical abnormality. Where there should be two vertebral veins carrying blood into the brain, Dean only has one, and it is 80-90% blocked due to its shape. This, unfortunately, caused three more strokes in the last week.. Testing has determined that he is an excellent candidate for a stent to be placed in the narrow vertebral vein, and with this surgery, his continued heart healthy diet and medications, doctors hope this will keep him out of the woods. This is scheduled for Monday morning and, while we are thrilled with this “answer”, we still covet your prayers for Dean and the family at this time. In the impending weeks, he will be at home resting and recouping from surgery.