Please Pray for these DJ Friends And Families

We wake this morning to the sad news of the passing of Jason Brown at WKVG in Kentucky. Jason passed away last night. Such a young man with a heart for God and ministry. We at SGN Scoops are praying for Jason’s sweet daughter and entire family and friends….

Jason, you will be missed!

Yesterday, we learned of the passing of Veronica Butler. Veronica , the wife of Rejoice 89.1’s Alan Butler was an earthly angel. She was always encouraging everyone around her, especially her husband, Alan. You may remember Alan by his years of doing the “Bluegrass PIckin Show.”

Alan, we love you and are praying for you ! Heaven just got sweeter…..

