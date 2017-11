Please Pray for First Baptist Church in Sutherland, Texas

Written by scoopsnews on November 6, 2017 – 6:50 am -

We at SGN Scoops are saddened by the  shooting at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, a small town southeast of San Antonio.

Please join us in praying for the church and all families involved.

Rob Patz

