Please Pray for First Baptist Church in Sutherland, TexasWritten by scoopsnews on November 6, 2017 – 6:50 am -
We at SGN Scoops are saddened by the shooting at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, a small town southeast of San Antonio.
Please join us in praying for the church and all families involved.
Rob Patz
Tags: First Baptist Church of Sutherland, Texas
Posted in announcements | Comments Off on Please Pray for First Baptist Church in Sutherland, Texas
Sorry, comments for this entry are closed at this time.