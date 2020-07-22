Please Pray For Aaron Hise

Written by SGN Scoops Staff on July 22, 2020 – 8:58 am -

Hi friends. We want to ask you to please keep our own Aaron Hise in prayer today. At 1:30 EST he undergoes surgery for a kidney stone that is lodged and will not move. We are trusting the doctors and the Great Healer for a special touch today. We will keep you updated on his progress as soon as possible.

Blessings,

Jeff Whisnant

