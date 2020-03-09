Please Pray For Alexia Dodrill Wardlow

Written by scoopsnews on March 9, 2020 – 5:48 am -

From Alexia

It has been an incredibly difficult 9 hours. Sunday afternoon, I starting feeling some pain in my groin. This has happened a couple times and just put it off as phantom pain. As the day went on, the pain got worse. I started swelling and had some discoloration in my leg. We decided to go to the ER where they discovered a blood clot in my leg AGAIN and several *small* clots in my legs. I have been transported to ￼St. Vincent and am waiting to find out what’s next. I cannot believe we are dealing with this again but we are trusting God!

Please pray for Alexia and her family!

We love The Dodrill Family…..

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest



Related