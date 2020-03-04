Please Pray For Brian Crowe (Gospel Radio Favorites)

Written by SGN Scoops Staff on March 4, 2020 – 9:46 am -

From Brian Facebook Page

UPDATE: Brian was admitted last night and had a stress test this morning, waiting on results. Thank you everyone for the prayers and well wishes.

Sitting in the emergency room waiting area. Brian was brought by ambulance from his Dr.’s office. He is having chest pain and shortness of breath.
Prayers are appreciated!


