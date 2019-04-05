Please Pray for Carol Barham and Family

Please Pray for Carol Barham and FamilyWritten by scoopsnews on April 4, 2019 – 6:58 pm -
Please pray for Carol Barham & her family.
Carol’s father, Earl Smith, passed away peacefully this morning after a long battle with cancer.
Visitation will be Saturday, April 6th at 1:00 pm followed by the service at 2:00 pm at Memorial Gunter Peel Funeral Home in Columbus MS (903 College St).
Our love and prayers go out to Carol Barham and her family.
