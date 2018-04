Written by SGN Scoops Staff on April 23, 2018 – 9:20 am -

From Kaila Wisecarver Please be in much prayer for my cousin’s little baby, Carson! He is just over a week old and they are doing the first open heart surgery today. We are believing for complete healing and a total recovery in Jesus’ name! – Kaila #CarsonConquers

