Please Pray For Douglas Roark during recovery from surgery

Arden, North Carolina — The Old Paths are requesting prayers for baritone and founding member, Douglas Roark, who had open-heart surgery today.

Over the past few weeks, Douglas noticed during times of exertion, he had tightness in his chest and shortness of breath accompanied by a spell of lightheadedness. Thinking it was just a blood pressure issue, he scheduled an appointment with a primary care physician. This led to an appointment with a cardiologist, and because of his family history, he had a series of tests that showed a hereditary cardiovascular disease with the need of bypass surgery.

The surgery was scheduled for today, Valentine’s Day, at 6:45 a.m. and as of 11:30 a.m. Doug was out of surgery, and the doctors said everything went great. As Doug would say, “Love y’all! And we covet your prayers at this time.” Please be in prayer for Doug, Andrea and his family in the weeks of recovery that will follow.

The Old Paths will continue with their full-time schedule with Jeremy Chupp filling in at baritone. Many fans will remember him running sound and playing drums for The Old Paths’ ministry through the years. They appreciate him and his family for stepping up and helping in such a major way during this time.

“Thank you all for your support during this time, and we can’t wait to have Doug back on the road with us!” says Tim Rackley, The Old Paths’ lead singer.

Jeff and Ed Harper of The Harper Agency, which books The Old Paths, said they’re also looking forward to Doug returning after his recovery.

“Ed and myself were quite surprised to hear the news about Doug, and we are so pleased that all the prayers were answered!” says Jeff Harper. “We all know this is not what Doug had on his bucket list. We will continue to keep Doug and all his family in our prayers, knowing he will be back on the road as soon as he can after doctors release him after recovery. In the meantime, please go out and support The Old Paths as they continue to travel. This is what Doug would want during his recovery, and he will see you on the next run through.”

If you would like to send personal messages to Doug and Andrea, email theoldpathsmusic@gmail. com. We will keep everyone updated on Doug’s condition.

