Please Pray for Ernie Dawson

From Ernie:

Didn’t get good news today. No heart or kidney transplant for me, they said I had too many other problems, and my body wouldn’t endure it. So they told me I will probably go home Monday. They told me to go and live my life. So I will not be able to get off of dialysis. I will sing until the Lord calls me home. Thank you to everyone who has been praying for me. Please keep praying for me and my family. We love y’all. God’s got me.

Join us in praying for a miracle for Ernie.

