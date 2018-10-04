Please Pray for Gary and Debbie Epperson

Written by scoopsnews on October 4, 2018 – 10:47 am -

Please pray for Gary and DEBBIE.

From Debbie:

Gary and I request your prayers today. Gary will go into the hospital today for a below the knee amputation. We ask that you please hold your phone calls as today will be a very busy day with tests, doctors consultations, and nurses. The surgery is scheduled for 4:30 today. I will post updates but most of all, we need your prayers

