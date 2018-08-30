Please pray for Gary Dillard, formerly of the Kingsmen Quartet

Written by Staff on August 30, 2018 – 2:26 pm -

Many of you will know the name of Gary Dillard.

Gary was the strings master of the mighty Kingsmen Quartet for many years, from 1974 to 1992.

From From steel guitar to banjo to harmonica, Gary Dillard is the ultimate instrumentalist. He left the Kingsmen to return to college, eventually earning his Master’s. Gary is a registered respiratory therapist, registered polysomnographer (sleep specialist) and a neonatal/pediatric specialist in respiratory. He and his wife Judy make their home in western North Carolina.

Today, Gary posted some news on his Facebook page that he is in need of prayer from all believing Christians:

“I see so people on FB asking for prayers, etc, and I promise I do pray for you. Well, it’s my turn now.

“I keep my personal life private.

“I am currently in the hospital recovering from surgery in which a very large tumor was removed from my colon, as well as 2 feet of colon. Bottom line….I have stage 4 colon cancer. I will start chemo soon after this healing begins.

“Plz keep me and Judy Averette Dillard in your prayers and I will keep you informed.

“Love to each of you.

“Garyd”

Please follow Gary on his Facebook page here.

Gary and Judy, we at SGNScoops are praying for you.

