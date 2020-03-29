Please Pray For Gary Mcspadden

Written by SGN Scoops Staff on March 29, 2020 – 4:06 pm -

From Cliff Cerce Via Facebook It has just been announced today that our pastor, Gary McSpadden of Faith and Wisdom Church in Branson, Missouri, has been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. Gary is well-known and beloved in Gospel Music circles as having sung with The Statesmen, Bob Wills and The Inspirationals, The Oak Ridge Boys, Jake Hess and The Imperials, The Bill Gaither Trio, and The Gaither Vocal Band He was an original member of both The Imperials and The Gaither Vocal Band.

Gary also pastored in Fort Worth, Texas for 13 years and traveled on the evangelistic field with his wife, Carol, who is presently the co-pastor with him of the Branson Church. In addition, Gary served as host of the PTL Club for about 6 months in the late 1980’s.

Carol McSpadden was healed of cancer in the past, as have others in our church family, and we are all trusting God for a complete healing for Gary. Please be in prayer that God will heal our brother.

