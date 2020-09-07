Please Pray for Isaiah 61 and Family of Randy Lamb

Written by scoopsnews on September 7, 2020 – 2:17 pm -

About two weeks ago, Randy Lamb was diagnosed with Kidney cancer. Randy was the bass singer for group, Isaiah 61.

We are saddened to hear the news that today at 3:16 pm EST, Randy passed away.

“Even in death, Randy preached one final sermon, John 3:16. As he stepped into the portals of Heaven, he saw Jesus and his daughter”, said Kevin Lane, group manager.

Please pray for Isaiah 61 and the Lamb family.

A go fund me account has been set up. You can give to funeral expense on the Isaiah 61 Ministries Facebook Page.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest



Related