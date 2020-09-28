Please Pray For Jeremy Peace

Written by scoopsnews on September 27, 2020 – 7:17 pm -

From Jennifer, Jeremy’s wife earlier today…

Today at 1:00 at the beginning of church Jeremy had told me he couldn’t feel his face and he felt like something was wrong. I took him out and assessed him and quickly called 911. After an ambulance ride to the hospital, he was diagnosed with a stroke to his right side. They began TPA about 20-25 min from the onset of symptoms. He was then airlifted to Erlanger Hospital for further treatment. He has an undiagnosed auto immune disease that the doctors have narrowed down to either Lupus or Rheumatoid Arthritis and he actually may have both. He didn’t have an appointment until the end of October but the doctors stated that his illness could be the contributing factor to his stroke. He is now in ICU.

Please pray for him that he will overcome this without permanent damage and that the initial reason for the stroke will be addressed.

Thank you all so much.

~Jennifer

Added:

Please do not contact him because he cannot talk. If you have any questions please message me.

