Please Pray for Linda Foster (Charlie Sexton & Homecoming)

Janice Foster, 80, of Marietta Ga, mother of Hey Y’all Media Artist, Charlie Sexton & Homecoming, passed away from complications of oral cancer at Tranquility Hospice in Marietta, Georgia earlier today. Arrangements are forthcoming from West Cobb Funeral Home.

Please pray for Linda, Charlie, and Family.

Vonda Easley Armstrong

Hey Y’all Media

