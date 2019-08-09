Please Pray for Linda Foster (Charlie Sexton & Homecoming)Written by scoopsnews on August 9, 2019 – 1:31 pm -
Janice Foster, 80, of Marietta Ga, mother of Hey Y’all Media Artist, Charlie Sexton & Homecoming, passed away from complications of oral cancer at Tranquility Hospice in Marietta, Georgia earlier today. Arrangements are forthcoming from West Cobb Funeral Home.
Please pray for Linda, Charlie, and Family.
Vonda Easley Armstrong
Hey Y’all Media
