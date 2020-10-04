Please Pray for Logan Smith and Family

Written by scoopsnews on October 3, 2020 – 5:30 pm -

We at SGN Scoops were saddened to hear about the passing of Logan Smith’s Grandmother, Mrs. Sarah Smith. She was a very special lady and a big supporter of the ministry.

Logan posted earlier on Facebook:

This is one of the hardest posts I’ll ever have to make.

God chose to heal my Mawmaw completely this morning!

I’m sure she’s already planning what she’s cooking tonight, and I know It’ll be “fit to eat.”

I’m gonna miss this woman so much.

She was one of a kind, and I’ll forever be grateful God allowed her to be my Mawmaw. ￼￼￼

Logan, we love you and are praying for your family!

