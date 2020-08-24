Please pray for Mike Moran of the Torchmen

Written by Staff on August 24, 2020 – 12:04 pm -

Many gospel music fans know Mike Moran of the Torchmen from Ontario. He has been singing for 50 years, telling thousands about the love of Jesus and living his faith with everyone he meets. Now it’s our turn to pray for this man of God who has given so much to so many.

The Torchmen posted the following:

For over 50 yrs, Mike has been faithfully serving through gospel music, but this week we need to keep him in our prayers. He’s scheduled for surgery on Wednesday to remove a mass from his kidney. He’ll be off the road for a bit, but thankfully due to the pandemic, he won’t miss too many engagements, but Mike doesn’t like to miss any.

Please pray for Mike this week!

Be sure to follow the Torchmen for updates on Mike Moran.

