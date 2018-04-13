Please Pray For Our TroopsWritten by scoopsnews on April 13, 2018 – 6:39 pm -
Please Pray for our Troops!
According to NY Post:
President Trump announced a military attack against Syrian President Bashar al-Assad on Friday, after the country allegedly perpetrated a chemical attack on their own people.
Trump said the US would join allies Britain and France in launching missile strikes in retaliation for the “evil and despicable” gassing of Syrian civilians.
