Please Pray for Pastor Bill Bailey and Family

Please join us in praying for Pastor Bill Bailey and his family.

From Bill:(Facebook)

My precious mom is with Jesus now. No more pain, no more suffering, and no more dialysis. Our hearts are breaking like never before, but Jesus’ promise is that mom is more alive than she’s ever been. The last words she spoke to me were “I love you”. I Thess 4:13

Angie N. Bailey 7/1/1933-8/8/2019

