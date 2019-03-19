Please Pray For Patz Family

Written by scoopsnews on March 18, 2019 – 5:24 pm -

When one of our team at SGNScoops is hurting, we all are. Please join us and help us pray and show our love to a vital part of our Scoops family.

Rob Patz and Stephanie Kelley’s Aunt Lois passed away earlier today.

You may remember just recently Stephanie’s Mom, Sharon Kramer left this earth and moved to her heavenly home.

We know that Heaven is sweeter, but the family desires your prayers during this time.

