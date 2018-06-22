Please Pray For Richie Rose and Sister Julie

Written by scoopsnews on June 22, 2018 – 3:30 pm -

After God delivering Richie Rose of the East Ridge Boys and WKVG radio in Jenkins,Kentucky from Guillian Bree Syndrome in 2 months that left him temporarily paralyzed , it now turns out that he is a full stem cell match for his sister Julie Rose Hinkle for a stem cell transplant. Richie will be traveling to Minnesota at Mayo Clinic to do the procedure on Monday. God is so good. Richie is now walking with no assistance.

Please keep them both in your prayers and pray that Julie receives her healing as well.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest



Related