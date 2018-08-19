Please pray for Sheri Easter

Written by Staff on August 19, 2018 – 8:28 am -

SGNScoops was saddened to read of the passing of Sheri Easter’s mother, Polly Lewis Copsey. Sheri is an award winning vocalist, singing with her husband Jeff Easter. They both come from popular Bluegrass families and Sheri’s mom, Polly, was beloved by many for her singing and her sunny personality, shining through the same beautiful smile and eyes which her daughter inherited. They both shared a deep faith in the Lord Jesus Christ which is strengthening the mourning family today.

Sheri Easter shared this on Facebook : “Although my heart is breaking, I am rejoicing she is no longer suffering. My sweet mama died peacefully in her sleep this morning. Please pray for all of us. I will post details about the services as soon as they are finalized.”

Polly Lewis Copsey suffered health issues in her later years, which Jeff and Sheri would share with their audiences during their concerts.

Sheri would often sing a favorite song during their concerts that seems fitting at this time. We hope you will enjoy “Roses Will Bloom Again.”

SGNScoops sends their heartfelt sympathies and prayers to Jeff and Sheri, their children, and all the family and friends of Polly Lewis.

