Please Pray for The Chandlers

From The Chandlers:

We are so sorry to announce that The Chandlers will not be at the Seminole Gospel Sing tomorrow night in Oklahoma. Tim had an appointment with his foot doctor this morning and received a negative report. He is facing a toe amputation in the morning. Prayers are appreciated!

Please join us in praying for our friend.

