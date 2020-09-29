Please Pray For The Easter Family

Written by scoopsnews on September 29, 2020 – 8:06 am -

We at SGN SCOOPS are saddened to hear this news …

From James Easter :

Please remember Roger and Russell Junior and all of my brothers, Russell Easter’s grandchildren, great grandchildren and loved ones in prayer He’s in heaven right now￼￼.

We are praying for all of the Easter Family.

 

 

 


Tags: ,
Posted in announcements | Comments Off on Please Pray For The Easter Family

Sorry, comments for this entry are closed at this time.