Please Pray For The Family of Steve Shirey

Gospel Artist, Steve Shirey was a dear friend to many. Several months ago, friends and family gathered for a benefit concert to help with expense since his diagnosis of lung cancer.

We are saddened to hear of his passing, but we are rejoicing in his complete healing. Heaven just got sweeter.

Praying for the family.

