Please Pray For The Family of Steve Shirey

Written by scoopsnews on April 6, 2019 – 10:07 am -

Steve Shirey Benefit Concert

Gospel Artist,  Steve Shirey was a dear friend to many. Several months ago, friends and family gathered for a benefit concert to help with expense since his diagnosis of lung cancer.

We are saddened to hear of his passing, but we  are rejoicing in his complete healing. Heaven just got sweeter.

Praying for the family.


Tags:
Posted in announcements | Comments Off on Please Pray For The Family of Steve Shirey

Sorry, comments for this entry are closed at this time.