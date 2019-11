Written by scoopsnews on November 19, 2019 – 7:32 pm -

(From Chris)

David Gordon Freeman, brother of Darrell Freeman lost his battle with Cancer, Tuesday Evening ,November 18 2019. Please remember The Freeman Family in your prayers. David was 65 years old.

Please pray for all The Freemans during this time.

