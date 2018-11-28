Please pray for the Lighthouse Boys

Please pray for the Lighthouse BoysWritten by Staff on November 27, 2018 – 7:44 pm -
Bakersfield, CA — Bill Underwood, baritone singer and original member of The Lighthouse Boys is in ICU and has been in the hospital since Wednesday Night, November 21st. The Doctors say he has only a 10% to 15% Chance of pulling through. He is fighting an uphill battle, he has been placed on a ventilator. The Lighthouse Boys and The Underwood family are requesting prayers.
The Lighthouse Boys
Tags: gospel music, Lighthouse Boys, Prayer
