Please Pray For The Perrys

Written by scoopsnews on March 29, 2019 – 10:09 am -

From Libbi

The Perrys concert for tonight in Richmond, IN has been canceled due to an accident this morning about 6:30AM in Indianapolis. A tire came off of a Jeep going in opposite direction as our bus, the tire came across the concrete barrier on the interstate and hit our bus on the drivers side window shield. Andrew was driving and it’s a miracle that he kept the bus under control enough to get it off the interstate. Had the tire came in 6 inches higher, our story this morning would be one of disaster. But, GOD!!! Andrew will be going to the hospital when he gets home to be checked out in his lungs as he has been coughing up shards of glass. Please pray for us as we are trying to get back home to NASHVILLE so we can finish out the remaining dates for the weekend.

Please pray!

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest



Related