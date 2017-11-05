Please pray for Vonda Easley and family of Tim Clarke

Written by Staff on November 5, 2017 – 5:10 pm -

On Saturday, November 4, Vonda Easley of Hey Y’all Media and SGNScoops received news that her nephew, Tim Clarke, had passed away suddenly after a heart attack.

Clarke, 42, leaves behind his wife Alisha, daughter Payton Smith, sister Tajuana Gossage, and parents Judy (Easley’s sister) and Byron Clarke, as well as nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Services have been posted as follows: Funeral services for Tim Clarke, will be at 11:00 AM, Tuesday, November 07, 2017, at Liberty Hill Methodist Church with visitation from 6:00 PM -8:00 PM Monday, November 06, 2017 at Dryden Funeral Home. (Church and funeral home are located in Heflin, Alabama.)

SGNScoops entire staff and friends are praying for Vonda, Alisha, Judy, Byron, Tajuana, and their family in this difficult time.

