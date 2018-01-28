Please pray for Jeff Vinson and Family with The JOYMASTERS

Written by scoopsnews on January 28, 2018 – 4:59 pm -

From The JOYMASTERS….

Please remember our Tenor Singer, Jeff Vinson and his family in prayer. They where in an bad accident on the way to our singing in Jefferson GA. They are at Grady Hospital in Atlanta with injuries. Thanks JM

Please pray for Jeff , his family and all of the JOYMASTERS during this time.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest



Related