Please pray for Julie (sister of Richie Rose, WKVG)

Written by scoopsnews on October 23, 2017 – 6:40 pm -

Please pray for Julie Hinkle, sister of Richie Rose. She is in Pikeville Medical Center, Pikeville, Kentucky being tested for Bone Cancer

Richie has asked us to pray. Will you join is at SGN Scoops I’m praying for this dear family?

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest



Related