Please Pray For Mel Tillis Update

Written by SGN Scoops Staff on January 8, 2017 – 11:12 pm -

“In November, Mel made the trip from Nashville back to his home state of Florida. He is currently at home in Ocala where he is being cared for by nurses as needed and continued physical therapy. His vitals are good and his sense of humor is very much intact. He is trying to get stronger and we are hopeful that will be the case now that he’s back at home. He misses all of his loyal fans and is beyond thankful for all of the well wishes. Your continued thoughts and prayers are greatly appreciated.”

-Don Murry Grubbs, Publicist

Country legend Mel Tillis was hospitalized in Nashville last January with a bout of diverticulitis. Tillis underwent colon surgery thereafter. He has remained in recovery since that time.

