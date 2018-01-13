Please Pray For Mike Watson

Written by SGN Scoops Staff on January 13, 2018 – 8:07 pm -

Mike Watson, one of the founding members of Exodus, from Gadsden, Al had a follow-up visit this week with his doctors about his previous Cancer. It is with great sadness and a heavy heart we tell you the Cancer has returned and the diagnosis is incurable.

There will be no Chemo or Radiation treatments.

Mike chooses to spend his days with family, friends, attending his home Church and attending sings with the gospel group God Placed him in some 6 years ago.

Therefore the members of Exodus are having a very special CELEBRATION SING/ BENEFIT FOR MIKE AND HIS FAMILY

(Please view flyer for full details)

The location is: The Church At-Wills Creek

Thursday, February 1st

Spaghetti supper at 6:00 ($5.00)

The concert begins at 6:30. All proceeds go to Mike and his family.

Message from Mike:

Though we may not always understand God’s will, we know that Gods will and timing are perfect.

Romans 8:28 And we know that all things work together for good to them that love God, to them who are the called according to his purpose.

Though this is a very trying time for myself and my family, our faith has NOT Weakened

Nor wavered FOR GOD IS IN CONTROL.

As many of you may know the expenses, Mike and his family are facing are countless.

Please join us February 1st @ 6:00 pm

In helping Mike and his family meet this great need.

A very special thank you!!!!

Jason Ellen ( pastor of The Church at Wills Creek) without you we would not have this great venue!! We are SO grateful!!

Members of Higher Ground Baptist Church

For supplying the food for the spaghetti dinner

Pat Barker, Robbie and Dale Maxwell, David Owens and Mickey Bell

For using your God given talents to help others who are in need!

We love you guys and are so blessed to know you all!! Thank you for ALL you’ve done to make this Benefit HAPPEN!!

We love you all!!!

Mike, Becky, Cole, Susan, Mary, Hannah

And all the Watson family

https://www.gofundme.com/expen

