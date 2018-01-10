Please Pray For Randy Perry

Written by SGN Scoops Staff on January 10, 2018 – 5:51 pm -

Update on Randy:

The surgery was not successful after 5 hours of trying. Blood pressure dropped so they had to stop. Surgeon is going to look at film of heart and bring in different types of equipment for another attempt in 2 months. Surgeon does not want him to do anything for those 2 months. Another open heart is another option but Randy is adamant at this time that he will not have open heart again. One can easily understand our frustration right now, and we would greatly appreciate your continued prayers. We ask for you to call Randy’s name out in your daily prayers. God is Faithful!

From Mary Perry

