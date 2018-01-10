Please Pray for Russell and Lori Wise

Written by scoopsnews on January 10, 2018 – 10:21 am -

Dear Friends,

Lori Wise, wife of Russell Wise (Former group Wendy Bagwell, Now- Surrendered) has been in the hospital for several days battling pneumonia.

Here is the lastest news:

Was in bronchoscopy room. Hands cuffed, about to receive twilight meds and have nose deadened – when the call came to stop the procedure.

Sending me for another cat scan WHEN they can find a large enough vein – blood work now showing possible blood clots in lungs. Need prayer warriors onboard!! Russell

Will you join us in praying for our friend?

