Please Pray for Russell and Lori Wise
January 10, 2018
Dear Friends,
Lori Wise, wife of Russell Wise (Former group Wendy Bagwell, Now- Surrendered) has been in the hospital for several days battling pneumonia.
Here is the lastest news:
Was in bronchoscopy room. Hands cuffed, about to receive twilight meds and have nose deadened – when the call came to stop the procedure.
Sending me for another cat scan WHEN they can find a large enough vein – blood work now showing possible blood clots in lungs. Need prayer warriors onboard!! Russell
Will you join us in praying for our friend?
