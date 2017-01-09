Please Pray For Sonya Browder With The Passing Of Her Father

Written by SGN Scoops Staff on January 9, 2017 – 4:36 pm -

An update from Sonya Browder

We had a great last day on earth with my dad. He was happy, smiling, sharing memories and instructions for the future. Told us he loved us every time he woke up. Individually. Held his arms out for each one of us to come close. He had a really good nap, woke up with a beautiful smile, then it was time. He was ready to move on to the place he was confident he was going. The place we’ve sung about and believed in for all these years. He can now breathe with no difficulty, he can hear for the first time in many years, and he left his family with the confidence that we will see him again. Thank you for praying. We are experiencing peace that passes understanding. We do not grieve as those who have no hope. Amazing.

