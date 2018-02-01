Please Pray For Southern Raised

Written by SGN Scoops Staff on February 1, 2018 – 1:30 pm -

From Southern Raised

We would like to ask everyone to pray for our Sarah today. This evening she will be having an MRI for some pain and unexplained test results going on in her eye. We are asking God for protection and clear and wonderful results from the MRI. We love each of you and know you are serious when it comes to lifting each other up before the Throne of God. Thank you in advance!

