Please Pray for Stuart Stallings, Eternal Vision

Written by scoopsnews on December 11, 2017 – 1:30 pm -

From Eternal Vision:

Eternal Vision would like to ask all of you prayer warriors out there to please pray for Stuart Stallings. He is currently in the emergency room with a foot injury and with him being diabetic and having neuropathy the Doctors are in fear of him losing his toes. They are trying to ward off any further complications. They are Going to admit him for a few days. Please pray!!

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest



Related