Please pray for Tony Dean He has been admitted to the hospital for congestive heart failure. They are doing some preliminary tests here at Harlan and then we will go to on to St. Joseph in Lexington in the coming days. He is on oxygen, a heart monitor and will receive lasix to help drain some of the fluid off of his heart. We know that our Miracle Worker is still in the healing business!! Please go to God in prayer on our behalf!! Please pray and agree with us in Jesus’ name for things to go smoothly and for complete healing!!! Thank you so much!! We love and appreciate each of you greatly!!! I will update as soon as we know more!!!

