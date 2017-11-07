POINT OF GRACE SERENADES THE SEASON WITH SING NOËL 

Written by Staff on November 7, 2017 – 5:25 am -

Iconic Group Partners With LifeWay Worship For New Christmas Set

NASHVILLE, Tenn.— Sing Noël, the highly-anticipated, new recording from Platinum-selling, GRAMMY®-nominated Point of Grace, was released October 20. Heralded for multiple classic Christmas recordings spanning a storied career, Sing Noël is Point of Grace’s fifth seasonal set and their LifeWay Worship debut.

Featuring 10 new arrangements of beloved carols and Christmas favorites, the project was produced by Kent Hooper and Phillip Keveren. Opening with a bright, modern rendition of “Angels From the Realms of Glory,” which showcases the group’s signature harmonies, additional highlights of Sing Noël include a “Mary Did You Know?” and “What Child Is This?” medley; the bluegrass-tinged hymn “See Amid the Winter’s Snow;” and the worshipful “Fear Not,” among others.

“It has been several years since we have recorded a Christmas project, and this one is really special,” said Point of Grace’s Shelley Breen. “It has a central focus on the carols of Christmas. It was so fun to sit around together in the beginning stages of the record with our old Baptist hymnals and realize just how many classic carols we had not recorded. Our producers and LifeWay Worship were amazing in helping us find our own ‘spin’ on these songs. I feel like the spirit of the season was captured perfectly! Now, we can’t wait for our amazingly loyal fans to share in our excitement.”

“Sing Noël has been a wonderful Christmas journey for all of us at LifeWay Worship,” said Mike Harland, Director of LifeWay Worship. “As fans, we love it. As friends, we are so proud of who they are and what they have created here. And as ministry partners, we are blessed beyond description to share in the creation of this Kingdom project with true servants of the Church in song.”

For more than 20 years, Point of Grace’s soaring melodies and rich harmonies have helped define the sound of contemporary Christian music. The seminal group has sold more than 8 million units; garnered two Platinum records; three GRAMMY® nominations; 27 #1 singles and numerous Dove Awards. With a discography including 10 best-selling studio recordings and four beloved Christmas albums, Point of Grace is known for such Christian radio standards as “I’ll Be Believing,” “Keep the Candle Burning,” “Circle of Friends” and “Jesus Will Still Be There.” Comprised of Shelley Breen, Denise Jones and Leigh Cappillino, the group founded the groundbreaking Girls of Grace conference and have authored multiple books. Point of Grace regularly appears on the historic Grand Ole Opry stage, and they have been featured on “The View,” as well as in the pages of TIME and Ladies’ Home Journal, among other top media.

LifeWay Worship is a division of LifeWay Christian Resources and represents the music, worship and church supplies ministries of LifeWay Christian Resources, a not-for-profit company. We exist to help churches in their mission of making disciples.

LifeWay Christian Stores are owned and operated by LifeWay Christian Resources with headquarters in Nashville, Tennessee. With more than 170 stores across the nation, LifeWay is the largest Christian bookstore chain in the U.S. The nonprofit publishing and retail company is known for publishing best-selling author Beth Moore, the New York Times best-seller The Love Dare, the Christian Standard Bible translation under the B&H Publishing Group imprint, and other Christian resources.

Sing Noël will be available exclusively at LifeWay Christian Stores around the country, as well as on LifeWay.com and iTunes.

For further information visit pointofgrace.net, lifeway.com or turningpointpr.com. Follow Point of Grace on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

