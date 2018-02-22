A Powerful Word From Gabriel Swaggart

Written by scoopsnews on February 22, 2018 – 1:01 pm -

When the going gets tough, stand. When the storm clouds are rolling in, stand. When the waters are flooding your boat, stand. When Satan comes at you as a roaring lion, stand. When the enemy floods your life with negativity, stand. When you don’t know what to do, stand. Having done all, stand. Problems will come and problems will go, but one thing that remains is Christ. We dare not stand on our own, but we stand in the liberty where Christ has made us free. We stand knowing that Christ has and will deliver us in our darkest hour. No matter what, keep standing!

#gabeswaggart #JesusChrist #faith #HolySpirit #stand #standfast #Bible #church #christianliving #christianity #believe #dontquit #nevergiveup #godisable #godsgotit #christianlife #keepgoing

