Praise Fest in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania, to feature Tank Tackett, Rod Horner, Crystal River

Praise Fest in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania, to feature Tank Tackett, Rod Horner, Crystal RiverWritten by Staff on March 25, 2019 – 11:09 am -
Praise Fest Chambersburg will be held at the Open Door Church, Chambersburg, Pennsylvania, on April 27, 2019, at 7:00 p.m. Tickets are free.
Featured guests include Tank Tackett, Brave and Mighty, Crystal River, the Gabriels, Bill Rappe, Tony Waters, Tommy Boyd, Bill Dykes, and Rod Horner and Friends.
The Open Door Church is located at 600 Miller Street, Chambersburg, Penn.
For more information, call 717-264-3266.
